“The bill is dead.” So said Chief Executive Carrie Lam today of the controversial extradition legislation that’s fueled weeks of protests in the semi-autonomous territory. But it did little to calm activists, who expressed skepticism over Lam’s promise and have vowed to fight on. They’re demanding that she formally withdraw the bill, as well as launch an independent probe into alleged police brutality during protests last month.

How would the bill actually die? Critics say the Legislative Council could technically still renew it for a crucial second reading — unless Lam invokes Article 64 of the body’s Rules of Procedure.