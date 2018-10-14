The U.S. team dominated the Netherlands to take home its second straight and record fourth global soccer title in France yesterday. Megan Rapinoe, who earned the Golden Ball as the tournament’s top player and the Golden Boot as its top scorer, made a penalty kick in the 61st minute. Eight minutes later Rose Lavelle drove up the center to score again. “It’s so surreal,” Lavelle, 24, said after the game, “to be part of this group and to play with these players.”

What now? Fans chanted “equal pay” after the victory, supporting the women — who are more successful than their male counterparts but are paid far less — in their lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation.