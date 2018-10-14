Some of those worried that President Donald Trump would use yesterday’s Fourth of July celebration in Washington, D.C., as a campaign event may have been relieved: His “Salute to America” address focused on the country’s accomplishments and “truly extraordinary heritage.” His rain-streaked speech — the first Independence Day address by a president at the National Mall in nearly seven decades — also lavished praise on the military.

How did critics respond? Some still slammed Trump for a display of military might that included tanks and jets, which one activist said “hijacked our national holiday and turned it into a celebration of him.”