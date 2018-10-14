A day after Justice Department officials said the Census Bureau would begin printing the 2020 questionnaire without the controversial question, the agency announced it’ll search for ways to include it. The decision came after President Donald Trump tweeted he was “absolutely moving forward,” apparently spurring administration lawyers — who’d been summoned by a federal judge for an explanation — into action.

What happens next? The administration has until Friday to explain its reason for including the question, after which U.S. District Judge George Hazel may proceed with a case challenging its legality.