Days after the Supreme Court thwarted its quest for the controversial addition to the decennial questionnaire, the White House ordered the Census Bureau to begin printing forms without it. President Donald Trump previously pledged to delay the census — which provides data for drawing political districts and allocating federal funding for social services — until his administration won a favorable ruling in the year-long legal dispute.

Is the battle finally over? Critics of the citizenship question, who feared it would cause an undercount of noncitizens and minorities, celebrated, but others worried that the controversy it generated may have stoked anti-immigrant sentiment.