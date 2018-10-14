   

The Presidential Daily Brief

  1. census 2020 form shutterstock 790714156

    US Scraps Citizenship Question From 2020 Census

    Days after the Supreme Court thwarted its quest for the controversial addition to the decennial questionnaire, the White House ordered the Census Bureau to begin printing forms without it. President Donald Trump previously pledged to delay the census — which provides data for drawing political districts and allocating federal funding for social services — until his administration won a favorable ruling in the year-long legal dispute.

    Is the battle finally over? Critics of the citizenship question, who feared it would cause an undercount of noncitizens and minorities, celebrated, but others worried that the controversy it generated may have stoked anti-immigrant sentiment.

    Keep Counting

  2. libya shutterstock 106218152

    Dozens Killed in Airstrike on Libyan Migrant Center

    At least 40 people are reported dead and dozens more wounded after an air raid struck a migrant detention center in Tripoli early Wednesday. The country’s U.N.-backed government blamed the attack on forces loyal to renegade Gen. Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army has sought to capture the capital for months. Earlier this week, the LNA pledged to begin airstrikes on Tripoli, though an official denied the group was behind Wednesday’s attack.

    What’s next? The tragedy could further turn the international tide against Haftar, who’s supported by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

    Tragic Attack

  3. eu flags shutterstock 162128453

    Two Women Tapped for Top EU Jobs

    Following three days of tense talks, German Defense Minister Ursula Von der Leyen and International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde were chosen yesterday as European Commission president and head of the European Central Bank, respectively. But while colleagues hailed their selection as a prominent step toward gender equality, analysts say it was also a delicate compromise that reflected the EU’s political divisions.

    Is it a done deal? Not quite: Von der Leyen still needs to win the backing of a majority in the European Parliament before being confirmed.

    Read this OZY op-ed about Germany’s future as Europe’s sole powerhouse.

    Leading Ladies

  4. shutterstock 1104329420

    Tesla Stock Jumps as Production Hits New Record

    Making good on a pledge by CEO Elon Musk, the electric carmaker delivered 95,200 vehicles during the second quarter, beating 2018’s fourth-quarter record of 90,700 and sending company shares up at least 6 percent in after-hours trading. Most of the boost, which Tesla attributed to “streamlining our global logistics and delivery operations,” was driven by the higher-than-expected production of 77,550 Model 3s.

    Why does it matter? The quarterly results could help soothe jittery investors, who watched Tesla stock slide 33 percent in the past year amid fears over sinking demand.

    Up and Up

  5. Also Important…

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has reportedly pledged that starting Sunday his country will boost uranium enrichment beyond the 3.67 percent limit allowed by the 2015 nuclear deal. Newly released photos from a U.S. government watchdog depict squalid conditions at migrant detention centers. And a U.S. military court has found Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher not guilty of murdering an ISIS prisoner in Iraq two years ago.

    #OZYfact: Newly developed technology at emerging inland surf parks can generate up to 1,000 waves per hour. Read more on OZY.

    In Short

  1. 9145660714 43bcc258cd o

    Legendary Auto Exec Lee Iacocca Dies at 94

    Known for developing the iconic Ford Mustang and pulling Chrysler back from the brink of bankruptcy, Iacocca died yesterday from complications of Parkinson’s disease. The son of Italian immigrants, Iacocca became one of the auto industry’s most influential executives, first as president of Ford then later as chairman and CEO of Chrysler. “Lee was one of few truly great leaders,” said fellow exec Bob Lutz.

    What else was Iacocca known for? The “Father of the Mustang” also appeared as Chrysler’s pitchman in TV commercials and led efforts to restore the Statue of Liberty and New York’s Ellis Island.

    Read OZY’s story about how one small car helped save South Korea.

    Long Life

  2. chinese scientist shutterstock 1190414659

    Is the US Government Targeting Chinese-American Scientists?

    Chinese-American scientists say they’re being racially profiled and, in some cases, fired over accusations of spying for Beijing. In April, Houston’s MD Anderson Cancer Center dismissed three researchers for suspected espionage, and a month later Emory University dismissed two neuroscientists over funding links to China. Several other Chinese-American scientists say they’ve been contacted by the FBI amid concerns that China’s using academics to steal scientific innovations.

    What’s being done? Deeply troubled by the allegations, the research community has lobbied 13 top U.S. universities to issue statements in defense of Chinese-American scientists.

    Advanced Inquiry

  3. oxycodone opioid pills shutterstock 562612936

    How ‘Nudge Tech’ Can Help Prevent Opioid Overdoses

    For two years running, West Virginia’s Cabell County averaged five opioid overdoses per day — until it turned to big data. Thanks to patient-tracking technology Cordata, which nudges first responders to proactively check on at-risk users, overdoses plummeted by 40 percent in 2018, OZY reports. The cloud-based platform also collects hard data, like average patient age, that could help experts fight the epidemic.

    Is tech the sole savior? Even Cordata CEO Gary Winzenread concedes the efficacy of his company’s platform has gotten a boost from increased awareness about opioid abuse and addiction treatment programs.

    Checking Up

  4. oscars statuettes shutterstock 675634240

    Report: France to Reconsider Oscar Eligibility Rules

    After years of award-winning French films missing out on Oscar contention, the country’s National Film Board is reportedly looking to revise its nomination rules. Insiders say this could include allowing films to have limited theatrical runs prior to their official premieres in order to make the Sept. 30 nomination deadline. A handful of French titles are already likely contenders in the Academy Awards’ foreign film category this year.

    Does France have an Oscar in the bag? Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Les Miserables were the talk of Cannes this year after debuting to rave reviews.

    Check out this OZY Special Briefing on Cannes’ #MeToo problem.

    Silver Screen

  5. Goalkeeper Hope Solo #1 of United States makes a save in the first half against Australia during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2015 Group D match at Winnipeg Stadium on June 8, 2015 in Winnipeg, Canada.

    US Beats England to Advance to Women’s World Cup Final

    Both teams entered Tuesday’s soccer semifinal undefeated, but in a tense match the defending champs beat England 2-1. Christen Press, stepping in for injured superstar Megan Rapinoe, scored after 10 minutes, followed by goals from England’s Ellen White and American Alex Morgan. With six minutes of regulation time remaining, England had a chance to tie on captain Steph Houghton’s penalty kick, but U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher smothered the ball.

    Who awaits the Americans? Sweden and the Netherlands compete today for a spot in Sunday’s final, though the U.S. is favored to win either matchup — and join Germany as the only teams to win consecutive World Cups.

    Sweet Victory

