Following Monday’s renewal of demonstrations in the semi-autonomous territory — which saw hundreds of protesters storm the legislative council and vandalize the building — Beijing has urged local authorities to probe the “criminal responsibility of violent offenders.” In a late-night press conference, city chief Lam also decried the “heartbreaking and shocking” event, and today workers cleaned up debris as calm returned to the city.

Is this a PR catastrophe? Activists have taken to social media to mitigate the damage the violence may have done to their cause, while others explained it was simply the result of protesters’ patience wearing thin.