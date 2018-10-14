President Donald Trump’s surprise tête-à-tête with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea is seen as a diplomatic coup. Arranged within two days, it yielded a historic first for a sitting U.S. president setting foot in the Hermit Kingdom. It also provided a dramatic stage for the two leaders to revive talks aimed at dismantling the pariah state’s nuclear arsenal.

What else happened at the meeting? New White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham cleared a space for journalists to witness the meeting — emerging bruised after a scuffle with North Korean guards.