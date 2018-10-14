   

The Presidential Daily Brief

The Presidential Daily Brief
hide menu
  1. 1joe biden shutterstock 755595298Important -

    Democratic Rivals Take Aim at Biden

  2. 2trade port dock shipping containers cranes shutterstock 525264631Important -

    At G-20, Focus Falls on Trade

  3. 3supreme courtImportant -

    US Supreme Court Ends Term With Major Rulings

  4. 4apple coshutterstock 553623685Important -

    Apple Design Guru Jony Ive Resigns

  5. 5Important -

    Also Important…

  6. 1twitter shutterstock 1239133447Intriguing -

    Twitter Unveils New Rules for Politicians

  7. 2drowning shutterstock 273095363Intriguing -

    Migrant Rescue Ship Faces Down Italian Authorities

  8. 3man gaming shutterstock 402752074Intriguing -

    Video Games Are Ditching Macho Tropes

  9. 4Music speaker shutterstock 146498354Intriguing -

    Musicians’ Union Fights for Streaming Royalties

  10. 5cori gauff shutterstock 1181188327Intriguing -

    Gauff Set for History-Making Wimbledon Debut

Listen to the PDB

important

  1. joe biden shutterstock 755595298

    Democratic Rivals Take Aim at Biden

    Long considered the front-runner among Democrats vying for the presidency, some are now wondering whether former Vice President Joe Biden’s political days are numbered. In last night’s second primary debate he faced a powerful attack from Sen. Kamala Harris over his track record on racial issues. Observers said Biden, who was also targeted by other contenders, appeared rigid and defensive — and could be hampered by what some saw as “a very shaky start.”

    Could Biden bounce back? While he may have the credentials for the top job, this OZY op-ed argues that the very definition of electability is changing — and that old White men just don’t cut it anymore.

    Round Two

    important
    Sources:
    CNN, OZY, Washington Post
  2. trade port dock shipping containers cranes shutterstock 525264631

    At G-20, Focus Falls on Trade

    “We need to send a strong message.” So said Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while opening the global summit in Osaka today, commenting on the importance of fair and open trade. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump hopes to use the international confab to iron out economic disputes with China and India, while attendees will also aim to address environmental issues and the digital economy.

    Are there any signs of success? Trump appeared to tone down his usually combative rhetoric upon arrival, though some analysts suggest it’s a typical pattern that doesn’t necessarily affect policy.

    Don’t miss OZY’s new series about the monopolies of the future.

    Talking Shop

    important
    Sources:
    AP, NPR, Reuters
  3. supreme court

    US Supreme Court Ends Term With Major Rulings

    Yesterday the nation’s top court decided to punt in two closely watched cases. Effectively approving political gerrymandering — seen as win for Republicans — the court said such cases should be reviewed at the state level. But it didn’t buy the Trump administration’s argument for adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census, which was met with measured relief from Democrats, though justices left the door open for the White House to make its case in lower courts.

    What’s the bigger picture? While both rulings show the court generally leans conservative, OZY reports, they also prove Chief Justice John Roberts is still capable of throwing a curveball at the Trump administration.

    Final Decision

    important
    Sources:
    NYT, OZY
  4. apple coshutterstock 553623685

    Apple Design Guru Jony Ive Resigns

    The company’s second most prominent leader, and the man behind its products’ iconic designs, will step down at the end of the year. Ive, who insiders say had become less involved in day-to-day affairs since launching the Apple Watch in 2015, will form his own independent design firm that will still work closely with Apple.

    What’s next? Ive’s departure suggests the company is placing a greater emphasis on software design and services — reflected in the virtual demotion of the designer’s former team, which will now report to Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams rather than CEO Tim Cook.

    End of an Era

    important
    Sources:
    Bloomberg, WSJ (sub)

  5. Also Important…

    During a brief meeting between the two leaders in Japan today, President Trump jokingly told Russian President Vladimir Putin, “Don’t meddle with the election.” A pregnant Alabama woman who was shot in the stomach was charged with manslaughter this week after the fetus died. And NASA has announced a new mission, called Dragonfly, that will explore Saturn’s largest moon.

    Try This: Feeling presidential after a week of briefings? Prove it with the PDB Quiz.

    OZY Fest is back! Join OZY in New York’s Central Park July 20-21, where some of the biggest names and boldest thinkers — from John Legend and Trevor Noah to Stacey Abrams and Malcolm Gladwell — will help make this year’s OZY Fest the most memorable yet. Click here for tickets.

    In Short

    important

intriguing

  1. twitter shutterstock 1239133447

    Twitter Unveils New Rules for Politicians

    The social media network already allowed policy-violating tweets from political figures and world leaders because they were deemed to be “in the public’s interest,” but it’ll now begin adding disclaimers to those posts. The company’s announcement didn’t specifically mention President Trump, although he’s violated Twitter’s guidelines numerous times: Last year, for instance, he threatened North Korea with nuclear war — yet the tweet wasn’t deleted, despite advocating mass violence.

    Could the policy encourage more violations? In extreme cases where prominent figures incite violence, Twitter said that’s unlikely to be allowed to remain, even with a disclaimer.

    Public Interest

    intriguing
    Sources:
    Ars Technica, VICE
  2. drowning shutterstock 273095363

    Migrant Rescue Ship Faces Down Italian Authorities

    German vessel Sea-Watch 3 was anchored off the Italian island of Lampedusa for the second day Thursday — but Italy’s hard-line authorities have prohibited its 42 rescued migrants, including three children, from disembarking. They were saved two weeks ago, and the ship’s captain, Carola Rackete, said that many passengers are exhausted and need to reach shore. The ship faces a potential fine of up to $56,000.

    How are politicians responding? A delegation of Italian lawmakers came on board and vowed not to leave until the passengers reach shore, while EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said the migrants must disembark before they are taken elsewhere.

    Check out OZY’s story about Mexico’s child migrant crisis.

    Stormy Seas

    intriguing
    Sources:
    AP, DW
  3. man gaming shutterstock 402752074

    Video Games Are Ditching Macho Tropes

    While basic good-versus-evil narratives still reign in video games, titles are increasingly moving away from the over-the-top masculinity of the past and toward more nuance and complexity, OZY reports. Players can now navigate games as female characters that are more action hero than sex symbol, or follow macho protagonists with emotional depth and conscience. And while there’s still a long way to go, female gamers, who now make up 45 percent of the market, welcome the shift.

    Is this the future? Researchers say industry demographics are shifting and developers are meeting the demands of an increasingly sophisticated, older audience.

    Soft Touch

    intriguing
    Sources:
    OZY
  4. Music speaker shutterstock 146498354

    Musicians’ Union Fights for Streaming Royalties

    With a rally in Los Angeles yesterday, local members of the American Federation of Musicians took their fight for parity directly to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Their demand: Bring musicians in line with other creators, who were granted residual royalties years ago. They say that in the streaming era, musicians aren’t afforded the same rights as directors, producers and other TV and movie industry workers.

    Will Hollywood sing their tune? The musicians are getting support from unions representing actors, writers and teachers, but studios are increasingly looking to Europe for scoring.

    Read OZY’s profile of the Hollywood stuntwoman fighting whitewashing.

    Play On

    intriguing
    Sources:
    Deadline, THR
  5. cori gauff shutterstock 1181188327

    Gauff Set for History-Making Wimbledon Debut

    Florida teen Cori “Coco” Gauff will be the youngest Wimbledon competitor in the Open era after qualifying at 15 years and 122 days old. She bested Belgian Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-1 Thursday to earn her berth. The fabled grass-court tournament begins Monday, but Gauff isn’t nervous: “I don’t know about any of the records I break until after, until somebody tells me,” she said after making history.

    What are her odds? Gauff faces a tough road ahead, but the tennis world is already heralding her as one to watch in the future.

    Check out this OZY feature on the mental hurdles athlete-moms face.

    Next Top Player

    intriguing
    Sources:
    Sun Sentinel, Yahoo Sports