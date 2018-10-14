Long considered the front-runner among Democrats vying for the presidency, some are now wondering whether former Vice President Joe Biden’s political days are numbered. In last night’s second primary debate he faced a powerful attack from Sen. Kamala Harris over his track record on racial issues. Observers said Biden, who was also targeted by other contenders, appeared rigid and defensive — and could be hampered by what some saw as “a very shaky start.”

Could Biden bounce back? While he may have the credentials for the top job, this OZY op-ed argues that the very definition of electability is changing — and that old White men just don’t cut it anymore.