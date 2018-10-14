Ten candidates vying for the party’s nomination for the presidency touted their progressive credentials in Miami last night in the first of two debates. Divisions emerged on the subjects of immigration policy and health care, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the highest-polling contender onstage, vowing to eliminate private insurance in favor of Medicaid for all — a move also supported by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Meanwhile, centrists like Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker pushed for more moderate measures.

What were the candidates’ strategies? Many appeared to target specific segments of voters in what this OZY op-ed called “a doubling down of identity politics and micro-targeting.”