Complying with subpoenas from Democrats probing potential wrongdoing by President Donald Trump, the special counsel has agreed to testify before the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees on July 17. In what observers say will be Washington’s most high-profile spectacle in years, the famously tight-lipped former FBI chief will field questions about the particulars of his team’s investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. In response, Trump tweeted, “Presidential Harassment!”

Will Mueller reveal anything meaningful? That’s unclear, since he’s already said he wouldn’t provide Congress anything that isn’t already public.