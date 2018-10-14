Warning that his “restraint” is running out, President Donald Trump approved new sanctions against the Islamic Republic yesterday following last week’s downing of an American drone over the Strait of Hormuz. The latest round of punishment will prevent Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian officials from accessing financial services and assets abroad. In response, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the new measures “outrageous and idiotic.”

Will these sanctions work? Some analysts suggest they’ll have little — or even the opposite — effect, since Iran has learned “to become more insular.”