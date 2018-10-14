Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) are reeling after yesterday’s victory of opposition figure Ekrem İmamoğlu, who told supporters they had “fixed democracy” in the city. İmamoğlu narrowly defeated an Erdoğan ally in March’s mayoral ballot, but the AKP convinced electoral officials to redo the poll. This time, İmamoğlu captured a convincing 54 percent, prompting the AKP candidate, former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, to concede.

Is a change in the air in Turkey? It’s the first major defeat for the previously unbeatable Erdoğan, and the mayor-elect could emerge as a national challenger.

