In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump admitted to calling off a targeted assault on Iran Thursday night, just 10 minuites before the strike was scheduled to launch. U.S officials said the military had been prepared to hit artillery and radar batteries in retaliation for Tehran downing an American surveillance drone. But Trump claims that he called it off after finding out that about 150 people would die.

Can conflict be avoided? As OZY reports, Trump could boost diplomatic efforts by bringing China, Europe and Russia onside to build a united front — though he’d need to convince them that Iran was behind a spate of recent Gulf attacks.