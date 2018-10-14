Officials from both countries say the Islamic Republic’s Revolutionary Guard shot down a U.S. military drone Thursday. But the circumstances of the incident are under dispute: While Iran claims the craft was spying inside its territory, American officials say it was downed in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz. Either way, it’s boosting fears of open war as Tehran and Washington square off over a spate of mysterious attacks on oil tankers in the region, as well as over Iran’s nuclear program.

How strategic is the Strait of Hormuz? Twenty percent of the world’s oil supply passes through it.