“We have been under siege.” That’s how President Donald Trump described the resistance his administration has encountered as he launched his reelection campaign at an Orlando rally — one marked by complaints against his political opponents. Disparaging Democrats as an “angry, left-wing mob,” he also touted the strong economy and the “obliteration” of ISIS as his key achievements, but stopped short of outlining any new policy proposals. Trump also unveiled a new slogan: “Keep America Great.”

How will his campaign shape up? Observers say the intense nature of the rally indicated Trump would only double down on his brand of populism as the competition gathers steam.