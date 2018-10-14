Citing “hostile behavior by Iranian forces,” acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said yesterday that Washington will send 1,000 more troops to the Middle East to monitor Tehran’s moves. The announcement came just hours after Iran’s atomic agency promised to continue producing enriched uranium, and several days after mysterious attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, which the Pentagon blamed on the Islamic Republic.

What’s the rest of the world saying? As Iran inches closer to breaking the 2015 nuclear deal, increasingly jittery international actors are urging “maximum restraint.”