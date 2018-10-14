Despite shelving a controversial extradition bill Saturday — and even apologizing for it a day later — Chief Executive Carrie Lam isn’t quite out of the woods. Weekend protests ballooned, with organizers estimating crowds reached 2 million. Today, 22-year-old democracy activist Joshua Wong captured the spotlight after being freed from jail one month early following a contempt of court conviction. He vowed to join the protests.

What’s next? While protesters vacated central streets Monday, with several hundred moving to nearby areas, they warned they’d return if Lam didn’t abandon the bill for good, among other key demands.