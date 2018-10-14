American officials on Thursday presented a video they say is proof of “unprovoked attacks” by Iran against two tankers damaged by explosions in the Gulf of Oman yesterday. The blasts prompted the ships’ crews to evacuate and left one burning, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cited intelligence agencies’ assessments that Iran was responsible for both attacks. Iran responded by accusing America of “warmongering” and spreading disinformation.

Does this mean war? The situation has been compared to the Gulf of Tonkin incident that escalated the Vietnam War, as bellicose rhetoric has risen in volume ever since Washington sent warships and bombers to the region last month.

