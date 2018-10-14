Explosions struck two tankers today in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Iran. The Front Altair, loaded with naphtha, was chartered by a Taiwanese company that said it suspected a torpedo hit the vessel, while its Norwegian owner reported the ship was on fire. Another tanker apparently suffered lighter damage. U.S. Navy ships in the area received distress calls and offered assistance, while Iran claimed it had rescued 44 sailors.

What are the impacts? The incident — just weeks after U.S. officials blamed Iran for strikes on four other vessels nearby — is sure to inflame tensions, while it’s boosted benchmark Brent crude prices 4.5 percent.