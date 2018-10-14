Legislators said they’ll debate a controversial extradition bill at “a later time” after thousands of protesters blocked entry to the government headquarters Wednesday. Police fired tear gas, rubber bullets and high-pressure hoses against the crowds. But while Wednesday’s delay appeared to be a minor victory for protesters — upset with a measure they say would give Beijing greater control over Hong Kong — the bill is expected to be approved next week.

What’s next? Protest leader Jimmy Sham, of the Hong Kong Civil Rights Front, promised demonstrations will continue until Chief Executive Carrie Lam ditches the bill.