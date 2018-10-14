The Justice Department is playing ball with congressional Democrats probing President Donald Trump’s potential misdeeds by agreeing to hand over more evidence from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. While the House Judiciary Committee won’t receive the full, unredacted Mueller report, Chairman Jerrold Nadler said it will have access to “interview notes, firsthand accounts of misconduct and other critical evidence.”

What’s the bigger picture? It’s unclear how useful or revealing the material is, but the deal suggests that the standoff between the White House and House Democrats may be cooling down for now.