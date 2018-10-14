After the biggest protest in Hong Kong since 2014’s Umbrella Movement, Carrie Lam, the semi-autonomous city’s chief executive, refused to shelve a proposed law that would allow suspects to be extradited to mainland China. Demonstrators, who turned out by the hundreds of thousands Sunday, worry that they’ll be subject to the same repression experienced by the rest of the country. Police clashed with small groups of protesters who refused to disperse after midnight.

What’s next for the bill? It’ll get its second reading Wednesday in Parliament, which observers say is accountable more to Beijing than its citizens.

