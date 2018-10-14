Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico will deploy 6,000 troops along the Guatemalan border to control migration — part of a deal to avoid threatened U.S. tariffs, which are expected to damage economies on both sides of the border. The plan, which is still being negotiated, calls for migrants to seek asylum in the first country they enter, thus preventing Guatemalans from traversing Mexico and claiming asylum in the United States.

What are the deal’s chances? At this point negotiators are working out the pact’s outlines, but Mexican and American officials cautioned that President Donald Trump might still reject it.

