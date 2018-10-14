”They didn’t boast. They didn’t fuss. They served.” That’s how nearly 160,000 Allied troops approached the beach on June 6, 1944, said outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May at today’s dedication of a British memorial to the Normandy invasion that began the liberation of Nazi-occupied Europe. French President Emmanuel Macron also praised veterans’ sacrifice, and later expressed pride in working with May, who is resigning effective tomorrow.

What about the United States? President Donald Trump is visiting an American cemetery in Normandy today to pay tribute to the 73,000 U.S. troops who took part.

