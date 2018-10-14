While President Donald Trump is wading into British politics during his U.K. trip, Republicans in Congress are pushing back against some of his policies at home. GOP senators told the White House Tuesday that few of them support his plans to tax all Mexican imports to elicit help in stopping immigrants from crossing into the United States. Some Republicans are also working to block Trump’s plan to sell $8 billion in American weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

What’s Trump up to? He’s ignoring diplomatic protocol by jumping into British politics, meeting with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and pushing for a no-deal split from the EU.