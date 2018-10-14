President Donald Trump got an 82-gun salute at Buckingham Palace Monday and a banquet that only the British royals can offer. Today it’s less pageantry and more politics as the president meets with his counterpart, Prime Minister Theresa May, albeit in her last official week as she’s resigning amid Brexit paralysis.

And outside the cordon? There’s the predictable rancor with mass protests planned in London, conservatives blasting media unfairness and, on the odd end, the Museum of London, which is trying to acquire the infamous Trump baby blimp.

