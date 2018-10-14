London Mayor Sadiq Khan is a “stone cold loser” tweeted President Donald Trump, after Khan compared him to “20th century fascists.” The U.S. president arrived for a lively three-day state visit to a troubled Britain amid political turmoil, with Prime Minister Theresa May having resigned over her failure to secure a Brexit deal. Breaking with protocol, Trump has praised former London Mayor Boris Johnson as a possible PM and suggested sending Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage to negotiate with the EU.

What could Trump accomplish in the U.K.? Ruling Conservative Party politicians are expected accede this week to U.S. demands to isolate Chinese telecom giant Huawei.