   

The Presidential Daily Brief

The Presidential Daily Brief
hide menu
  1. 1Shutterstock 685967992Important

    Trump Blasts UK Critics as He Lands in Britain

  2. 2us china talks shutterstock 725792911Important

    White House Loses Expert as Economic Clouds Gather

  3. 3gaza border square shutterstock 408336367Important

    US Officials Cast Doubts on Mideast Peace Talks

  4. 4Tiananmen square protest shutterstock 140902264Important

    China Defends Brutal Tiananmen ‘Vaccination’ 30 Years Later

  5. 5Important

    Also Important…

  6. 1pope francis shutterstock 1251171766Intriguing

    Pope Apologizes to Roma People on Behalf of the Church

  7. 2shutterstock 112365692Intriguing

    Brazil’s Scientists Flee Bolsonaro’s Cuts

  8. 3googleshutterstock 552493561Intriguing

    Google Cloud Outage Hits US East Coast

  9. 4Sephora shutterstock 672509986Intriguing

    Sephora Closes Stores for Diversity Training After SZA Incident

  10. 5warriors jerseys shutterstock 586493132Intriguing

    Surging Warriors Even NBA Finals Against Toronto

Listen to the PDB

important

  1. Shutterstock 685967992

    Trump Blasts UK Critics as He Lands in Britain

    London Mayor Sadiq Khan is a “stone cold loser” tweeted President Donald Trump, after Khan compared him to “20th century fascists.” The U.S. president arrived for a lively three-day state visit to a troubled Britain amid political turmoil, with Prime Minister Theresa May having resigned over her failure to secure a Brexit deal. Breaking with protocol, Trump has praised former London Mayor Boris Johnson as a possible PM and suggested sending Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage to negotiate with the EU.

    What could Trump accomplish in the U.K.? Ruling Conservative Party politicians are expected accede this week to U.S. demands to isolate Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

    Common Language

    important
    Sources:
    The Telegraph, CNN, NYT, Daily Mail
  2. us china talks shutterstock 725792911

    White House Loses Expert as Economic Clouds Gather

    The tea leaves aren’t looking good. On the same weekend that megabank Morgan Stanley warned of a global tariff-borne recession in nine months, a top White House economic adviser is leaving. President Trump tweeted Sunday that after doing “such a great job,” Kevin Hasslett, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, would be replaced. Hasslett characterized the reshuffling as “normal, circle-of-life kind of things.”

    What’s the good news? Both China and Mexico — the target of Trump’s latest tariff threat over immigration — say they’re willing to continue trade talks with the United States.

    OZY looks at what the trade war means for U.S. treasuries.

    Trading Places

    important
    Sources:
    Bloomberg, NYT, WSJ (sub)
  3. gaza border square shutterstock 408336367

    US Officials Cast Doubts on Mideast Peace Talks

    Key officials involved with President Trump’s “deal of the century” to bring about Israeli-Palestinian peace have cast a shadow over possible talks. In a televised interview Sunday, presidential son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner said he wasn’t sure Palestinians could govern themselves. Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told a closed meeting of Jewish leaders that “one might argue” the peace plan is “unexecutable.”

    When will the plan be released? Reports indicate that it won’t be published until 2020, while Trump says Pompeo “might be right” about the challenges it faces.

    Read today’s OZY feature about an Israeli doctor helping Palestinians.

    Dim View

    important
    Sources:
    Politico, Washington Post, Bloomberg, Jerusalem Post
  4. Tiananmen square protest shutterstock 140902264

    China Defends Brutal Tiananmen ‘Vaccination’ 30 Years Later

    Normally it’s as if one of China’s most historic modern moments never happened. But in recent days Chinese officials and state media have issued rare justifications of the deadly suppression of pro-democracy demonstrators at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. They’ve described the crackdown as a “vaccination” against “political turbulence,” defending it as “correct policy.” Since then, noted Beijing’s defense minister, “China has enjoyed stability and development.”

    Could this be an opening for discussion? It’s improbable. Thirty years later, the massacre’s death toll — possibly in the thousands — remains a mystery, and even coded references to it are censored from Chinese social media.

    Check out OZY’s story about how journalists covered Tiananmen Square.

    End Justified

    important
    Sources:
    AFP, CNN

  5. Also Important…

    U.S. aviation regulators say more than 300 Boeing 737 jets may have faulty wing parts that don’t meet strength and durability standards. Sudan’s military has attacked pro-democracy demonstrators in Khartoum, reportedly killing eight people. And a former top nuclear negotiator and spymaster for North Korea, believed to have been imprisoned, turned up at a cultural event with leader Kim Jong Un, according to state media.

    #OZYfact: Nearly 75 percent of true crime podcast listeners are women. Read more on OZY

    OZY Fest is back! Join OZY in New York’s Central Park July 20-21, where some of the biggest names and boldest thinkers — from John Legend and Trevor Noah to Stacey Abrams and Malcolm Gladwell — will help make this year’s OZY Fest the most memorable yet. Click here to get your early bird tickets.

    In Short

    important

intriguing

  1. pope francis shutterstock 1251171766

    Pope Apologizes to Roma People on Behalf of the Church

    Pope Francis completed his Romanian trip in a predominantly Roma district in the city of Blaj, where he asked the community to forgive the Catholic Church for “all those times in history when we have discriminated, mistreated or looked askance at you.” The Roma are among the most marginalized people in Europe, and historians estimate hundreds of thousands were murdered during the Holocaust.

    Could these words help? A Roma member of European Parliament, Damian Draghici, called it a “historic moment” he hoped would “change people’s attitude and stereotypes against my people.”

    Atonement

    intriguing
    Sources:
    Vatican News, BBC, AFP
  2. shutterstock 112365692

    Brazil’s Scientists Flee Bolsonaro’s Cuts

    Science, education and research funding, accounting for about $2 billion of Brazil’s budget, has been stalled as far-right President Jair Bolsonaro introduces austerity measures. That decision, OZY reports, has forced many of the country’s scientists to start looking abroad. It’s a boon for the U.S., which issued 159 percent more “extraordinary ability” visas to Brazilians in April than it did a year earlier.

    Will they ever go back? A recent science workshop at the Brazilian Embassy in London is one example of efforts to lure scientists home, but it’ll likely take more than appeals to patriotism to succeed.

    Brain Drain

    intriguing
    Sources:
    OZY
  3. googleshutterstock 552493561

    Google Cloud Outage Hits US East Coast

    For more than four hours, the company struggled to correct a problem that impacted a host of popular services Sunday afternoon, including Snapchat, Gmail and YouTube. While the outage, which Google blamed on “network congestion,” primarily hit the U.S. East Coast, some European users were also affected. Disruptions to Google Cloud-powered Shopify prevented both online and brick-and-mortar merchants from processing credit card payments.

    What are the implications? Businesses that depend solely on Google for cloud services may begin considering contingency plans for such outages.

    OZY checks out Google’s play for e-gaming.

    Cloud Nil

    intriguing
    Sources:
    The Verge, TechCrunch
  4. Sephora shutterstock 672509986

    Sephora Closes Stores for Diversity Training After SZA Incident

    On Wednesday morning, all of the beauty retailer’s U.S. stores and offices will close and employees will learn how, and perhaps who, not to profile. Singer Solána Rowe, better known as SZA, tweeted last week that staff had called security “to make sure I wasn’t stealing” at a store in Calabasas, California. At the time of the incident, Sephora pledged training and called SZA, a former company employee, “part of the Sephora family.”

    What’s the focus of the training? It will reflect Sephora’s new campaign, “We Belong to Something Beautiful,” in which “diversity is expected” and “all are welcomed.”

    OZY looks at the push for diversity in fashion.

    Make Up

    intriguing
    Sources:
    Huffington Post
  5. warriors jerseys shutterstock 586493132

    Surging Warriors Even NBA Finals Against Toronto

    The Raptors had their moments, but Golden State had bigger ones, going on an epic third-quarter scoring drive to win Game 2 109-104. Toronto led by 5 at halftime, but the Warriors started the third period with 18 unanswered points, offsetting Kawhi Leonard’s 34-point effort for the Raptors. All-Star Klay Thompson, who led the Warriors with 25 points, injured a hamstring in the fourth quarter but isn’t expected to miss Game 3.

    Should Toronto fans give up? Beaten at home, their Raptors travel to Oakland Wednesday with the series tied 1-1 — but with injured superstar Kevin Durant potentially rejoining the Warriors, some Canadian optimism couldn’t hurt.

    Top Form

    intriguing
    Sources:
    Yahoo, Washington Post