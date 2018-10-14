In a surprise bid to pressure Mexico to stem the flow of undocumented immigrants into the United States, President Donald Trump said yesterday he’ll slap 5 percent tariffs on all Mexican imports starting June 10. He added that taxes would gradually increase — to 10 percent by July, and eventually to 25 percent — until the “problem is remedied.”

What effect will these tariffs have? American business leaders are already sounding the alarm over the cost U.S. consumers could shoulder, while politicians fear the move could undermine efforts to nail down a new trade agreement with Mexico.