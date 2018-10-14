In his first public commentary since the release of his Russia report, special counsel Robert Mueller said his team did not determine whether President Donald Trump committed a crime — and added that Justice Department rules prevented him from filing charges, anyway. In doing so, Mueller hinted it was up to Congress, where Democrats are torn over whether to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump, to establish any wrongdoing. Trump, meanwhile, remained largely out of public view yesterday.

What will Democrats do? They’re considering whether to subpoena the outgoing special counsel, who’s already said he doesn’t want to testify.