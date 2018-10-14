   

    Centrists Suffer in EU Elections

    Following four days of voting across the 28-member bloc, its two major centrist forces appeared set to lose their combined grip over the European Parliament as liberals, environmentalists and nationalists all posted significant gains. While the center-right European People’s Party will still likely head a pro-Europe coalition, the results suggest a collective rejection of a longstanding status quo in favor of more radical forces on the left and right. Meanwhile, turnout was 51 percent, a two-decade high.

    Why does it matter? Observers say a receding center means the thorny debate over Europe’s future will only intensify.

    Fracture

  2. Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shutterstock 401825020

    Trump, Abe Talk Trade and North Korea

    Despite a show of friendship between President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during talks in Tokyo today, the two leaders showed signs of major disagreement on North Korea, which Trump called “waterfront property” despite Abe’s continued misgivings over missile tests. Trump also complained about the “unbelievably large trade imbalance” between the U.S. and Japan, but forecast a deal to correct it.

    What else did they discuss? Space exploration was also on the agenda, with Trump promising a U.S.-Japanese collaboration to send astronauts to the Moon and Mars.

    Don't miss OZY's Flashback on Emperor Akihito's legacy.

    Working Visit

  3. renault shutterstock 1081099811

    Fiat Chrysler Floats $37B Merger With Renault

    A “transformative merger” between the two rival European companies would create the world’s third-largest automaker, behind only Volkswagen and Toyota. The deal, in which shareholders of each firm would control a 50 percent stake, would also help keep both brands competitive amid flagging demand for new cars and growing interest in electric vehicles and self-driving technology. Renault’s board will consider Fiat’s proposal today.

    How smooth is the road ahead? Previous mergers have failed over incompatible corporate cultures and even national pride. If successful, this deal is expected to scupper Renault’s former hopes of merging with Nissan.

    Buckle Up

  4. huawei shutterstock 1354050707

    Huawei Founder Defiant in US Media Interview

    Ren Zhengfei, 74, admitted the Trump administration’s blacklisting of Huawei will diminish its edge over competitors like Nokia and Ericsson — but added that he’s confident his firm will find a way through. While Huawei currently depends on U.S.-made components, it’s been designing its own chips and software. The question is whether it can ramp up production quickly enough to maintain dominance.

    What’s next? Some believe China could retaliate by blocking Apple from its market, which could cost the company nearly one-third of its profits, though Ren himself advised against such a move.

    Don't miss OZY's Special Briefing on the Huawei affair.

    Speaking Out

  5. Also Important…

    Two people were killed and at least 29 injured after a tornado tore through Oklahoma yesterday. China has lashed out over a meeting between top U.S. and Taiwanese security officials that took place earlier this month. And supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro staged nationwide demonstrations yesterday amid his sagging approval ratings.

    #OZYfact: Power-play goals accounted for 19 percent of NHL scoring this season — the lowest percentage since 1972-73. Read more on OZY.

    In Short

  1. judaism shutterstock 1143634832

    German Official Shocks With Kippah Warning

    “We will never submit.” So said Israeli President Reuven Rivlin yesterday, after Felix Klein — Germany’s commissioner in charge of battling anti-Semitism — recommended that Jews in Germany reconsider wearing their skullcaps in public, given a recent rise in violence. Klein’s comment has drawn criticism from an array of public officials, including the U.S. ambassador to Germany.

    How bad is the problem, and who’s responsible? Interior Minister Horst Seehofer mostly blamed the far-right for a 20 percent spike in anti-Semitic crimes last year.

    Read this OZY profile of Iceland's only rabbi.

    Troubling Sign

  2. pro life anti choice shutterstock 1379824151

    The Next Roe v. Wade Battle: Telemedical Abortions

    Several states have recently passed laws to sharply curtail abortion access, but the next stage of the U.S. fight may be delivered to doorsteps. Planned Parenthood and private clinics provide abortion-inducing medication via telemedicine in 14 states, typically for women in rural areas. Similar models are now being tested in eight more states, OZY reports. But the battle lines over telemedical abortions are sharpening, with legislators beginning to target the practice.

    How safe are these procedures? Opponents often cite a 2009 study which found that abortion pills are riskier than surgery, but more recent research suggests they’re just as safe.

    Post-Roe

  3. jerusalem shutterstock 551112115

    Turkey Seeks to Boost Tourism to Palestine

    Last year, three million tourists visited the Palestinian territories, about 130,000 of them from Turkey. Now Turkish Airlines has announced that it’s committed to drawing even more visitors, after a weekend meeting with Palestinian Tourism Minister Rula Ma’ayah. Most tourists to Palestine are Christian pilgrims, but the state says it hopes to attract more Muslims to its holy sites.

    Why now? Last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began encouraging Turks to visit Jerusalem to counterbalance President Trump’s controversial decision to recognize the city as Israel’s capital.

    Read OZY's feature about how the West Bank's economy outpaced Gaza's.

    Consecrated Host

  4. migrants climbing border wall shutterstock 1229072248

    ‘DREAMers’ Find Themselves Back in Mexico

    A growing number of Mexican citizens who were raised in the U.S. are heading home. Whether they’ve returned voluntarily or have been deported, they’ve all become known as “Generation 1.5” — and some are among those once safeguarded by the U.S.’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. But because the Mexican government lacks resources, non-governmental organizations are scrambling to find opportunities for them.

    How’s life back home? While fitting back in can prove challenging, these well-educated returnees could also serve as a healthy jolt to Mexico’s economy if they’re able to find good jobs.

    Bittersweet

  5. 481px bart starr bw

    NFL Legend Bart Starr Dies at 85

    The iconic Green Bay Packers quarterback, who led his team to victory in the league’s first two Super Bowls, died yesterday in Birmingham, Alabama after years of health problems. Winning a total of five national titles during his 15-year playing career, Starr cemented himself in NFL history by scoring the game-winning touchdown during 1967’s “Ice Bowl.”

    How will he be remembered? Packers fans say Starr was humble and hard-working, while fellow ex-Packer Brett Favre called him the “classiest person you could ever know.”

    Check out OZY's feature about Haitian-Americans in the NFL.

    RIP

