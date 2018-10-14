Following four days of voting across the 28-member bloc, its two major centrist forces appeared set to lose their combined grip over the European Parliament as liberals, environmentalists and nationalists all posted significant gains. While the center-right European People’s Party will still likely head a pro-Europe coalition, the results suggest a collective rejection of a longstanding status quo in favor of more radical forces on the left and right. Meanwhile, turnout was 51 percent, a two-decade high.

Why does it matter? Observers say a receding center means the thorny debate over Europe’s future will only intensify.