   

The Presidential Daily Brief

The Presidential Daily Brief
hide menu
  1. 1Theresa May brexit shutterstock 1239919585Important

    Theresa May to Step Down Next Month

  2. 2Assange protest shutterstock 1116388910Important

    US Charges Julian Assange With Espionage

  3. 3white house 02Important

    White House Orders Barr to Dig Deeper Into Russia Probe

  4. 4us trade containers flag shutterstock 1307551153 (1)Important

    Trump Floats Adding Huawei to US-China Trade Deal

  5. 5Important

    Also Important…

  6. 1space x launch shutterstock 1109000222Intriguing

    SpaceX Launches Dozens of Internet Satellites

  7. 2gun guns shutterstock 788656474Intriguing

    American Guns Are Flooding Latin America

  8. 3A girl looking under her bed to find a vibratorIntriguing

    The Latest Fashion Trend? Wearable Sex Toys

  9. 4climate change shutterstock 219335425Intriguing

    Wealthy Urged to Act on Climate Change

  10. 5Weinstein shutterstock 279099371Intriguing

    Reports: Weinstein Co. Reaches $44M Bankruptcy Settlement

Listen to the PDB

important

  1. Theresa May brexit shutterstock 1239919585

    Theresa May to Step Down Next Month

    Hobbled by months of unsuccessful attempts at forcing through a Brexit deal to withdraw from the European Union, the British prime minister announced today that she’ll resign from her post June 7. Whoever replaces May will likely seek a more aggressive divorce from the 28-nation bloc, though EU leaders have said they will not renegotiate the withdrawal agreement.

    Who’s in the running? More a than dozen Conservative Party lawmakers are believed to be vying for her job, which could be filled by late July, with ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson leading the pack.

    Don’t miss this OZY op-ed on Johnson’s shot at the premiership.

    Mexit

    important
    Sources:
    BBC, The Telegraph, Reuters
  2. Assange protest shutterstock 1116388910

    US Charges Julian Assange With Espionage

    Justice Department prosecutors announced 17 new charges against the WikiLeaks founder, accusing him of violating the Espionage Act by publishing classified information containing U.S. diplomatic and military sources. By distributing intelligence leaked by ex-analyst Chelsea Manning, authorities say Assange, who’s currently in British custody, harmed Washington and its allies. He faces up to 175 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

    What’s the bigger picture? First Amendment and press freedom activists have taken up the case, claiming it violates the U.S. Constitution and noting that journalists regularly publish leaked information in the public interest.

    Fine Line

    important
    Sources:
    AP, The Guardian
  3. white house 02

    White House Orders Barr to Dig Deeper Into Russia Probe

    President Donald Trump has provided Attorney General William Barr sweeping new powers to investigate the federal inquiry into Trump’s 2016 campaign and its alleged ties to Russia, ordering the U.S. intelligence community to fully cooperate with Barr. The move, which the White House said “will ensure that all Americans learn the truth,” authorizes the attorney general to disclose any classified information from the CIA — and 15 other agencies — that would purportedly help him investigate.

    Why does it matter? It’ll likely worsen the feud between the executive branch and Democrats, who have already slammed Barr for protecting the president.

    Lawyer Up

    important
    Sources:
    NYT, Washington Post
  4. us trade containers flag shutterstock 1307551153 (1)

    Trump Floats Adding Huawei to US-China Trade Deal

    Despite calling the Chinese telecommunications giant “very dangerous,” President Trump suggested yesterday that U.S. complaints against it could be addressed in a broader trade deal between Beijing and Washington. Observers were split over whether his comment means he’s ready to ease up on Huawei, or whether he’s aiming to soothe nervous investors. Meanwhile, Trump announced a $16 billion aid package for U.S. farmers affected by rising tariffs.

    Will China go for it? That’s unclear, especially after Beijing’s Commerce Ministry said trade talks could only continue if the U.S. will “correct its wrong actions.”

    Conflict Clause

    important
    Sources:
    CNN, FT (sub)

  5. Also Important…

    At least three people were killed and around two dozen injured after a spate of tornadoes struck Missouri yesterday. Same-sex couples in Taiwan lined up to register their marriages Friday, one week after Parliament legalized gay unions. And today, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding talks to form a new Cabinet after his Bharatiya Janata Party won a majority in national elections.

    Try This: Feeling presidential after a week of briefings? Prove it with the PDB Quiz.

    OZY Fest is back! Join OZY in New York’s Central Park July 20-21, where some of the biggest names and boldest thinkers — from John Legend and Trevor Noah to Stacey Abrams and Malcolm Gladwell — will help make this year’s OZY Fest the most memorable yet. Click here to get your early bird tickets.

    In Short

    important

intriguing

  1. space x launch shutterstock 1109000222

    SpaceX Launches Dozens of Internet Satellites

    Elon Musk’s private space firm is now one step closer to its goal of providing global internet coverage from the cosmos after successfully launching 60 satellites from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The 500-pound probes are the first of SpaceX’s ambitious low-orbiting Starlink network. Thursday’s mission also marked this particular Falcon 9 rocket’s third successful landing.

    What’s the grand plan? SpaceX hopes to have nearly 12,000 satellites — already approved by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission — hovering no more than 825 miles over Earth, providing faster and more reliable internet than current satellites.

    Clear Signal

    intriguing
    Sources:
    Space.com, The Verge
  2. gun guns shutterstock 788656474

    American Guns Are Flooding Latin America

    Latin America has a gun problem — thanks to the United States. In Mexico, experts estimate that 70 percent of firearm crimes are committed with American-bought weapons, along with half of last year’s 33,000 homicides. In Honduras, half of all unregistered weapons come from the U.S., while large stocks are smuggled into Brazil from Paraguay.

    What’s the White House doing? President Trump wants to sell more arms, which is why he handed responsibility for weapon exports from the State Department to the Department of Commerce, which has more relaxed regulations.

    Read this OZY story about how Honduras halved its killings in five years.

    Up in Arms

    intriguing
    Sources:
    The Economist (sub)
  3. A girl looking under her bed to find a vibrator

    The Latest Fashion Trend? Wearable Sex Toys

    A growing number of startups are driving a particularly bold sexual revolution, OZY reports: sex toys, and vibrators in particular, as jewelry. They’re cashing in on a sex-toy industry that’s growing 7 percent annually, and expected to top $29 billion next year. But accessories like tasteful statement rings do more than just look — and feel — good: Exhibiting them is a chance to steer the conversation toward ending the taboo of female pleasure.

    Will this trend catch on? Reviews for one popular vibrator statement ring are asking for a wider range of designs, while experts suggest high-design toys that don’t resemble human organs are likely to do well.

    Pleasure Seekers

    intriguing
    Sources:
    OZY
  4. climate change shutterstock 219335425

    Wealthy Urged to Act on Climate Change

    Eleven distinguished British scientists have written an open letter to the country’s 100 largest charities and 100 wealthiest families, calling for an “extraordinary increase” in funding to tackle climate change. The appeal stresses that neither the children nor wealth of the richest families will be protected from ecological catastrophes.

    How much money is needed? Climate Alliance, the nonprofit that organized the letter, estimates that climate-related issues currently receive less than 2 percent of philanthropic donations, but need at least five times more funding.

    Don’t miss OZY’s original series, The New Frontiers of Climate Change.

    Lack of Support

    intriguing
    Sources:
    BBC, Forbes
  5. Weinstein shutterstock 279099371

    Reports: Weinstein Co. Reaches $44M Bankruptcy Settlement

    Harvey Weinstein and his former studio are expected to shell out $30 million to resolve lawsuits filed by women who have accused the disgraced mogul of sexual misconduct, as well as former Weinstein Company employees and other creditors. Another $14 million would go toward legal fees. If the bankruptcy settlement is approved, it would conclude a year of negotiations over the studio’s millions of dollars in debt and civil suits from Weinstein’s many accusers.

    Are his legal troubles over? Not at all: Weinstein still faces five criminal charges in New York, with a trial beginning in September.

    Check out OZY’s Special Briefing on Cannes’ #MeToo problem.

    Pay Up

    intriguing
    Sources:
    NYT, THR, Variety