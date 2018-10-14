Hobbled by months of unsuccessful attempts at forcing through a Brexit deal to withdraw from the European Union, the British prime minister announced today that she’ll resign from her post June 7. Whoever replaces May will likely seek a more aggressive divorce from the 28-nation bloc, though EU leaders have said they will not renegotiate the withdrawal agreement.

Who’s in the running? More a than dozen Conservative Party lawmakers are believed to be vying for her job, which could be filled by late July, with ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson leading the pack.

Don’t miss this OZY op-ed on Johnson’s shot at the premiership.