Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party appeared headed for a major win Thursday as India’s Election Commission continued counting ballots from the country’s massive seven-phase general election. The BJP seemed likely to secure significantly more than the 272 seats required for a legislative majority following the world’s largest-ever exercise in democracy, which was largely seen as a referendum on the controversial nationalist leader.

What’s next? As the world awaits final results, due later today, global investors will likely take heart in the “political stability and continuity” of Modi’s reelection.

