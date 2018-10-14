Some 200 have also been injured after Indonesia’s election commission confirmed Tuesday that President Joko Widodo won reelection with 55.5 percent of the vote. Protesters in Jakarta, many angered by the loss of presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto, torched cars and threw firecrackers at police, who answered with tear gas. The government has deployed 30,000 troops to the city and blocked access to social media in some areas.

Could this be resolved peacefully? Subianto’s supporters say they’re planning to challenge the results in Indonesia’s Constitutional Court, but his accusations of vote-rigging have only fanned the flames.

