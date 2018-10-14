   

The Presidential Daily Brief

The Presidential Daily Brief
hide menu
  1. 1indonesia election protest shutterstock 1403229899Important

    Six Killed in Indonesian Post-Election Unrest

  2. 2chinese yuan shutterstock 508013581Important

    Xi Ominously Warns of Trade War’s ‘Long March’

  3. 3british prime minister theresa may brussels shutterstock 1256641735Important

    May Offers MPs Vote on Second Brexit Referendum

  4. 4impeach trump shutterstock 632970593Important

    Key Democrats Ramp Up Impeachment Pressure

  5. 5Important

    Also Important…

  6. 1pakistan childrens hospital blurrred faces shutterstock 234496549Intriguing

    HIV Outbreak Hits Hundreds of Pakistani Kids

  7. 2cctv facial recogniation shutterstock 1101332606Intriguing

    Cruise Line Tests ‘Security Selfies’

  8. 3torture shutterstock 538943842Intriguing

    US Jury Orders Uber Driver to Pay in 1987 Torture Case

  9. 4quinoa shutterstock 407809132Intriguing

    Quinoa Took Over the World One Plot at a Time

  10. 5Shutterstock 340100009Intriguing

    St. Louis Heads to First Stanley Cup Since 1970

Listen to the PDB

important

  1. indonesia election protest shutterstock 1403229899

    Six Killed in Indonesian Post-Election Unrest

    Some 200 have also been injured after Indonesia’s election commission confirmed Tuesday that President Joko Widodo won reelection with 55.5 percent of the vote. Protesters in Jakarta, many angered by the loss of presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto, torched cars and threw firecrackers at police, who answered with tear gas. The government has deployed 30,000 troops to the city and blocked access to social media in some areas.

    Could this be resolved peacefully? Subianto’s supporters say they’re planning to challenge the results in Indonesia’s Constitutional Court, but his accusations of vote-rigging have only fanned the flames.

    Read OZY’s look at Widodo’s political shift.

    Deadly Results

    important
    Sources:
    BBC, CNN, The Guardian
  2. chinese yuan shutterstock 508013581

    Xi Ominously Warns of Trade War’s ‘Long March’

    Speaking to supporters in Jiangxi province — in remarks hinting at China’s ongoing trade war with the U.S. — President Xi Jinping referenced a painful episode in his country’s history: “Now there is a new Long March,” he said, referring to Communist founding father Mao Zedong’s strategic 1930s retreat. Meanwhile, Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador in Washington, said Beijing is ready to resume trade talks.

    Are things getting worse? A new report suggests President Donald Trump may impose more tech restrictions on Chinese companies, blocking video surveillance equipment maker Hikvision from buying American components.

    Read OZY’s Special Briefing on the tech war.

    New Tone

    important
    Sources:
    Reuters, NYT, CNBC
  3. british prime minister theresa may brussels shutterstock 1256641735

    May Offers MPs Vote on Second Brexit Referendum

    Will this move the ball? British Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday promised Parliament a chance to vote on holding a new Brexit referendum — but only after members approve her deal to withdraw from the European Union. In what’s being called a last-ditch effort at convincing lawmakers to approve her plan, she’s also offering a temporary EU customs union as a sweetener.

    What are the deal’s chances? Poor. Some of May’s fellow Conservatives are seeking a no-confidence vote, while the opposition Labour Party said her offer was “too weak.”

    Read OZY’s Special Briefing on how the U.K. could cancel Brexit.

    Means to an End

    important
    Sources:
    BBC, France 24
  4. impeach trump shutterstock 632970593

    Key Democrats Ramp Up Impeachment Pressure

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other senior Democrats have long resisted impeachment motions, but heat is building after former White House counsel Don McGahn defied a subpoena to appear before the House Judiciary Committee yesterday. “We’ve been presented with overwhelming evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, a committee member and constitutional law expert.

    What’s changed? Raskin, a close ally of Pelosi, had been reluctant but has now joined 24 Democrats and one Republican in urging impeachment proceedings, adding political heft to the effort — and likely increasing the tension at Pelosi’s infrastructure meeting with President Trump today.

    Read OZY’s Donald Dossier on managing the crisis.

    Irresistible

    important
    Sources:
    The Hill, Washington Post, Fox News, CNN

  5. Also Important…

    Iran’s foreign minister said Tuesday that his country would not enter talks with the United States unless it honors a deal restricting Iranian nuclear development in exchange for lifting sanctions. A nonprofit says it has discovered a “vast” far-right disinformation campaign on Facebook aimed at tilting this week’s European Union elections. And Trump-backed Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin narrowly recaptured the Republican nomination with 51 percent of the vote yesterday.

    #OZYfact: Lebanon is home to more than 250,000 migrant domestic workers, most coming from the Philippines, Bangladesh and Ethiopia. Read more on OZY.

    OZY Fest is back! Join OZY in New York’s Central Park July 20-21, where some of the biggest names and boldest thinkers — from John Legend and Trevor Noah to Stacey Abrams and Malcolm Gladwell — will help make this year’s OZY Fest the most memorable yet. Click here to get your early bird tickets.

    In Short

    important

intriguing

  1. pakistan childrens hospital blurrred faces shutterstock 234496549

    HIV Outbreak Hits Hundreds of Pakistani Kids

    In the past month, 607 people in the city of Larkana have been diagnosed with the disease, and 494 of them are children. Since most of their parents tested negative, suspicion turned to major failures in the country’s health care system, including the reuse of syringes and unsafe blood transfusions. Some panicked residents have stopped going to barbershops, where transmission is possible from reused blades, while others are avoiding crowds. 

    What’s being done to quell the outbreak? Authorities have spent $400,000 on HIV test kits, shut down 147 Larkana medical facilities and sent warnings to another 600 clinics across the Sindh province.

    Read OZY’s feature on the surprising leader in HIV prevention.

    Innocents

    intriguing
    Sources:
    BBC, NPR, Telegraph
  2. cctv facial recogniation shutterstock 1101332606

    Cruise Line Tests ‘Security Selfies’

    It’s more of a welcome than a “stop and frisk moment.” That’s how Royal Caribbean sees its use of facial recognition, which allows cruise passengers to speed up boarding — by as much as 80 minutes — if they agree to upload a “security selfie.” Disney reportedly began testing something similar for Disneyland Tokyo visitors in 2017.

    How will passengers’ privacy be protected? Royal Caribbean is working with U.S. border authorities to use the tech for streamlining reentry, but promises to delete photos after each voyage.

    Don’t miss this OZY story about how sports franchises are tracking your data.

    Spyglass

    intriguing
    Sources:
    Quartz
  3. torture shutterstock 538943842

    US Jury Orders Uber Driver to Pay in 1987 Torture Case

    A Northern Virginia civil jury on Tuesday ordered Yusuf Abdi Ali to pay $500,000 to a fellow Somali man after hearing testimony that Ali had detained and abused him. Farhan Mohamoud Tani Warfaa says he was 17 years old when Ali — now a U.S. resident and Uber driver — tortured him during an interrogation in 1987. Ali was serving in the Somali National Army under dictator Said Barre at the time.

    What does Ali say? He’s denied torturing Warfaa, while his attorney said he was targeted simply for being an army colonel, noting that they’ll probably appeal the decision.

    Point of Origin

    intriguing
    Sources:
    VOA
  4. quinoa shutterstock 407809132

    Quinoa Took Over the World One Plot at a Time

    Once found only in South America, the crop is spreading worldwide, germinated by consumer demand that’s tripled in the last decade. While the grain — rich in protein and gluten-free — has been a trendy superfood for years, Bolivia and Peru were responsible for 80 percent of its production as recently as 2014. But OZY reports that share has dropped to 65 percent as over 100 countries, including Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan, have started their own quinoa farms.

    How has this affected the market? The price is certainly mouth-watering: Once reaching highs of $3 a pound, it’s dropped to 75 cents a pound.

    Eat Up

    intriguing
    Sources:
    OZY
  5. Shutterstock 340100009

    St. Louis Heads to First Stanley Cup Since 1970

    In January, the Blues were the National Hockey League’s doormat. Now they’ll vie for the Stanley Cup, facing the blue-blood Boston Bruins after crushing the injury-plagued San Jose Sharks 5-1 in the Western Conference final. Just 92 seconds in, winger Sammy Blais scored off an assist from center Ryan O’Reilly (one of three on the night), lighting up the home crowd and never looking back.

    Is this déjà vu? In 1970, the Blues also faced the Bruins, who swept St. Louis. But with hot rookie goalie Jordan Binnington and some key trades, Blues fans have reason for hope when the series starts Monday in Boston.

    Blues Streak

    intriguing
    Sources:
    USA Today, SI