A federal judge has handed President Donald Trump his first defeat in the legal showdown over his finances, ruling that Trump’s accounting firm must provide congressional Democrats the documents they subpoenaed. Hours earlier, the president fired a salvo of his own: He ordered ex-White House counsel Don McGahn not to testify before the House Judiciary Committee about the special counsel’s probe into Russian election interference.

What’s the bigger picture? The two episodes draw attention to the legal power — as well as the limitations — of subpoenas in the ongoing drama.