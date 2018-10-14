Tourists visiting the French capital of Paris were evacuate from the Eiffel Tower after a man was seen climbing the historic monument. Fire fighters and police flocked to the scene and have made contact with the man. Photos and videos of the climber have also spread across social media, yet little is known about him.

Who else climbed the Eiffel Tower? In 2017, the tower was closed after a young man scaled it and threatened to kill himself. An intoxicated man also climbed the tower in 2014, before coming down a half hour later.