“I hope not.” That’s how President Donald Trump responded yesterday to a question about whether Washington is careening toward war with Tehran. In a closed-door meeting this week, he reportedly told acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan he’s not interested in a conflict. That’s despite rapidly deteriorating relations fueled in part by hawkish aides like national security adviser John Bolton.

How is the rest of the world reacting? While U.S. allies are warning against war, Iran’s network of battle-hungry proxies — like Lebanon’s Hezbollah — could complicate efforts to tamp down regional saber-rattling.