President Donald Trump signed an executive order yesterday widely believed to be aimed at banning the controversial Chinese giant’s telecommunications gear from U.S. networks. While the decree didn’t name Huawei specifically, the U.S. Commerce Department also levied export controls that would effectively block American firms from selling much-needed technology to Huawei — the largest company to ever face such measures.

What now? Experts say the move will affect “the entire global telecommunications network,” since Huawei-linked companies around the world depend on U.S.-made tech.