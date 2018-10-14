The state Senate voted 25-6, with one abstention, in favor of what could become the country’s most restrictive such law by banning abortions at all stages. Doctors would face prison terms of up to 99 years for administering the procedure if the mother’s life isn’t seriously at risk, with no exceptions for rape or incest. It’s aimed, backers say, at spurring a newly shifted U.S. Supreme Court to reverse its 1973 decision legalizing abortion.

What’s next? Republican Gov. Kay Ivey hasn’t said she’ll sign the bill — but the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood have already promised a fierce fight against its implementation.