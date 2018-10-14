The Facebook-owned messaging service said it has fixed a vulnerability, discovered this month, that exploited the app’s voice-call feature to remotely install spyware on the device being called. According to the Financial Times, the spyware installed was Pegasus, a tool designed by Israeli cyberintelligence firm NSO Group, which is normally used by governments to snoop on crime suspects. WhatsApp said it has notified the U.S. Department of Justice and human rights organizations of the problem.

Is your phone safe? It’s unknown how many have been compromised, but WhatsApp says all 1.5 billion users worldwide should update their app.

