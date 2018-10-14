Hollywood Actress Doris Day Dies at Age 97
One of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Doris Day, died aged 97. The singer turned actress lit up the big screen in the 1950s and 60s. She starred in comedies such as Pillow Talk and thrillers like Alfred Hitchcock’s The Man Who Knew Too Much. Day became an animal rights activists in her later years, and it was her Doris Day Animal Foundation that disclosed her death early this morning.
What philosophy did Day celebrate? Day embraced the chorus of her signature tune throughout her life. The song began with ’Que sera, sera, whatever will be, will be.”