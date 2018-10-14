“We are now in a constitutional crisis.” So said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, whose Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee recommended that Attorney General William Barr be held in contempt for failing to produce the unredacted Mueller report. Hours earlier, President Donald Trump invoked executive privilege for the first time in his tenure to block access to it. Meanwhile, the GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. in its own Russia inquiry.

What’s Trump’s next move? Some believe the White House may be stalling to make room for potential negotiations with the legislative branch.