President Trump used his executive privilege to block the release of Robert Mueller’s full redacted Russia report. Executive privilege enables the President to withhold information from other government branches. The move is exacerbating tensions between the Republican President and the Democratic-led Congress, which is now holding Attorney General William Bar in contempt for not complying to handover the report.

Is Executive Privilege in the Constitution? While the doctrine is not overtly present in the US constitution, the Supreme Court has ruled that executive privilege is vital for the government to function.