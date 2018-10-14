President Donald Trump’s top trade adviser accused China yesterday of reversing course on negotiations, raising fears that Washington’s economic showdown with Beijing is far from over. The “erosion in commitments by China,” as Robert Lighthizer described them, led Trump to announce that tariffs on a range of imports will increase from 10 percent to 25 percent on Friday.

How is China responding? Beijing confirmed Tuesday that Vice Premier Liu He is heading to Washington this week — a sign, some analysts say, that President Xi Jinping is eager to resolve the dispute.