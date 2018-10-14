The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her first royal offspring, a boy of 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Buckingham Palace announced. His father, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and son of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, was Meghan’s side for the birth. He said both parents are “absolutely thrilled” with their new son and thankful for the public’s support during the pregnancy.

Does he have a name? The parents are thinking of one. What’s more certain is that the baby is the eighth great grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and seventh in line to the throne.

