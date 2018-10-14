There was no 2016 election collusion, President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart agree. As for meddling in the 2020 election that the FBI recently warned about, “We didn’t discuss that,” the president told reporters today. Trump was also reassured that Russia was “not looking at all to get involved in Venezuela, other than to see something positive happen.”

What do others think? Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded that he lacked a case for collusion, while this week Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Russia of assisting embattled Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, whom the U.S. wants unseated.