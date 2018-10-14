It’s a “political weapon.” That was U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s assessment of the Justice Department’s role in investigating President Donald Trump, which he declared “over.” After sparring with Democrats — some of whom demanded Barr’s resignation — during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday, Barr refused to meet with its Democrat-controlled House counterpart today.

How could this pan out? Barr cited “unprecedented and unnecessary” conditions, such as having committee staff question him. The refusal could prompt the committee to subpoena him — which would likely end in a court battle.

Read this OZY op-ed on countering Russian meddling.