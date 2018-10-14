More turmoil awaits the crisis-stricken Latin American nation after clashes erupted yesterday between government troops and forces loyal to opposition leader Juan Guaidó. Embattled President Nicolás Maduro described Guaidó’s “Operation Freedom” — an ultimately failed gamble to spark a broader uprising — as a coup attempt, while Venezuela’s intelligence chief appeared to break ranks from the president. Guaidó has called for a massive march today.

Who won this standoff? While enough of the military remains loyal to Maduro to keep him in power for now, analysts say yesterday’s events indicate neither side is as strong as they thought.