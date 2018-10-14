Campus police are credited with a quick response for preventing further violence in the shooting that occurred on the last day of classes at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte. The 22-year-old suspect, apprehended with a pistol, is believed to be a student at the university. “Right now, he is not somebody (who) was on our radar,” UNCC Chief of Police Jeff Baker said.

What was the motive? No early word, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating, assisted by the FBI.

OZY explores what it will take to end gun violence.