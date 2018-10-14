Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist Party secured 29 percent of the vote yesterday, but will need to team up with either leftists and regional parties or the center-right Citizens party to cobble together a ruling government. Meanwhile, a far-right party will enter Parliament for the first time since the end of Spain’s dictatorship in the 1970s, after the socially conservative Vox party picked up 24 seats.

What’s on voters’ minds? Catalonia remains a contentious issue, with Sánchez facing criticism for not being tough enough on separatists.