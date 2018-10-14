Some mosques in the island nation held Friday prayers despite warnings of fresh attacks following Sunday’s bombings, which were claimed by ISIS. The presumed ringleader is believed to have died in those attacks but security services are still hunting for other suspects — prompting Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. to issue travel warnings to their citizens. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry lowered the official death toll by more than 100 to “about 253,” citing calculation errors.

How big is the investigation? Dozens of suspects are already in custody on a variety of charges, while the FBI and Scotland Yard are among the six foreign law enforcement agencies chipping in to help the effort.